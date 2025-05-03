Delhi: BJP Mlas To Speed Up Ayushman Card Registration In All 70 Seats

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that party legislators will organise registration camps in their 48 constituencies and the remaining 22 seats for Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana Card for the 70-plus elderly.

He said the party will organise camps for beneficiaries of the health insurance scheme in even those constituencies which are represented by MLAs of the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party.

Sachdeva congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet on the launch of registration for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana Card under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The city BJP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced free medical treatment for senior citizens above 70 years across the country, and registration in Delhi began on Saturday.

He mentioned that the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana Card will be made available in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi. A total of 70 mobile vans will travel to these constituencies and provide doorstep registration and card issuance to the elderly.

The Delhi BJP President stated that party workers will also support this government campaign.

Sachdeva said that although Delhi has 48 BJP MLAs, the organisation will set up camps in all 70 constituencies to ensure the success of this campaign.

He said the BJP government has always been dedicated to the people of Delhi, and through the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, elderly citizens in Delhi will receive free medical treatment.

He stated that over the past 11 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government had betrayed the elderly in Delhi.

While the entire country was benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Kejriwal, due to his political motives, deprived Delhi residents of many central government schemes. However, now that there is a BJP government in Delhi, efforts are being made to ensure that the people of Delhi receive the benefits of every central government scheme, he said.