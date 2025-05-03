May 30 Deadline To Desilt All Rainwater Drains In Delhi: Parvesh Verma

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Assuring desilting of all rainwater drains by May 30, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday inspected the Golf Links area, which reported severe water accumulation during the last monsoon.

"We will welcome the monsoon with confidence this year. The city will be ready, and residents will not have to suffer waterlogging like in the past," Minister Verma said, hinting that Friday's waterlogging in the city was linked to the record second-highest single-day rainfall since 1901.

He said an intensive desilting drive is underway across the city to clear stormwater drains and prevent flooding.

"Our mission is clear - clean every drain, fix every problem, and be ready for the first major shower. PWD and Jal Board officers are not in offices, they're on the roads - checking sites, coordinating machinery, and ensuring timely execution," the Minister said.

In areas like B.K. Dutt Colony, Verma reviewed road, pipeline, and tree-related issues in coordination with the Resident Welfare Associations.

He assured residents that local issues will be addressed in an integrated manner, combining the efforts of multiple civic agencies.

Accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Minister Verma reviewed the ongoing work related to sewer lines, stormwater drains, and sump well construction, carried out under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

"We have come to Golf Links today because this area was heavily waterlogged last monsoon. This time, we are fully prepared. NDMC has issued all necessary work orders, and the work is progressing swiftly. We're confident that all works here - and across the city - will be completed before May 30," said Minister Verma.

During the inspection, he pointed out that three new sump wells are being constructed in the area to manage rainwater efficiently. Pumps have already been installed to redirect water directly to the main drains.

Additionally, a Super Sucker machine is being used daily for the last 10 days to carry out intensive desilting of the drainage system, he said.