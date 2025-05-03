RH INQUIRY NOTICE: RH (NYSE:RH) Investors May Have Been Affected By Fraud -- Contact BFA Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firmannounces an investigation into RH (NYSE: RH) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is RH being Investigated?

RH is a retailer and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market that offers merchandise assortments across a number of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and baby, child and teen furnishings.

During the relevant period, RH announced accelerated demand“despite operating in the most challenging housing market in 3 decades,” and“a higher level of inventory” to be used as“downside protection.” The Company also announced“additional new collections and an expanded assortment,” and stated that due to its“new collections and improved in-stocks, our demand should continue to build throughout the second half of 2024.”

In truth, RH was facing softening demand and macroeconomic factors that would require the company to delay its new collections.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On April 2, 2025, RH reported disappointing earnings for FY 2024, citing“softening demand” in the housing market, an“uncertain macroeconomic environment,” and“excess inventory of $200 to $300 million at cost.” The Company also announced that it would be delaying“a higher amount of new collections . . . due to the rapidly changing economic outlook.” This news caused the price of RH stock to fall 40%, from $249.35 per share on April 2, 2025 to $149.39 per share on April 3, 2025.

