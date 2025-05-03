Dubai Electronic Security Center To Showcase Cybersecurity Initiatives At GISEC 2025 As Official Government Partner



DESC will highlight its role in advancing Dubai's cybersecurity ecosystem and strengthening Dubai's digital infrastructure

The Center will showcase strategic initiatives designed to empower the next generation of cybersecurity talent H.E. Al Shaibani :“We are committed to strengthening the cybersecurity ecosystem and building strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors.”

Dubai, UAE, 3rd May 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) is set to participate as the official government cybersecurity partner for the eighth consecutive year in the 14th edition of the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC Global 2025), taking place from May 6-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Center's participation in GISEC Global 2025, which gathers over 25,000 cybersecurity professionals representing more than 160 countries, aligns with its strategic objectives aimed at advancing the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy and reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's digitally safest cities. This participation reflects the Center's commitment to safeguarding digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, enhancing cyber resilience, and promoting robust cooperation at both the local and international levels.

During the three-day event, DESC will spotlight a number of key initiatives, including the“Dubai Cyber Challenge”, an exclusive competitive simulation designed to enhance the cyber readiness of Dubai government entities, and the“School of Cyber Defense” CTF competition, which attracted registrations from over 300 university students, engaging them in technical challenges and hands-on training. These programs form a key part of DESC's ongoing efforts to build a pipeline of skilled cybersecurity professionals equipped to navigate evolving digital threats.

H.E. Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani , CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Center , commented:

“DESC's participation in GISEC Global 2025 reflects our steadfast commitment to securing Dubai's digital future through proactive cybersecurity measures, innovation-driven initiatives, and an integrated ecosystem that fosters collaboration by building partnerships across public and private sectors. GISEC continues to serve as a dynamic platform where industry leaders, experts, and innovators come together to shape the future of cybersecurity.”

“GISEC 2025 provides a critical platform for strategic engagement with global cybersecurity innovators, allowing us to gain insights into emerging technologies and anticipate future threats. These interactions directly support our efforts to create forward-looking policies, develop advanced cyber solutions, and empower national talent to lead in this field. Through such initiatives, we continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for cybersecurity excellence and digital innovation,” Al Shaibani added.

DESC experts will also take part in high-level panel discussions addressing key challenges and emerging trends in the cybersecurity landscape. The Center will also formalize strategic partnerships and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at enhancing cross-sector collaboration and strengthening national efforts to secure the cyber space.

Visitors to GISEC Global 2025 are invited to explore DESC's initiatives at Stand A80 in Hall 7, where DESC will showcase its latest projects, including future-ready cybersecurity guidelines and certification programs designed to keep pace with the evolving digital landscape and strengthen national capabilities. The stand will also serve as a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with DESC's experts and explore opportunities for joint collaboration.

