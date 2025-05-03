Carnegie Mellon University In Qatar To Graduate New Class, Expand Academic And Research Impact: Dean

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, a partner university of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, announced that a new class of students is preparing to graduate this month, adding to its growing alumni network of around 1,500 graduates, most of whom live and work in Qatar.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Michael Trick noted that the university initially graduated students in business administration and computer science. In 2007, the Information Systems program was added, followed by Biological Sciences in 2011, which significantly increased the number of graduates in the following years.

Since joining CMU-Q in 2017, Dr. Trick witnessed rapid student growth, reflecting the university's positive trajectory and its growing impact both within Qatar and globally. He emphasized the university's commitment to maintaining strong, lasting ties with its alumni, many of whom regularly return to campus to engage with faculty, mentor students, and expand their professional networks.



He highlighted the university's pride in its global alumni network of over 120,000 graduates, which hosts events and meetups in various cities, offering a dynamic platform for career advice, job opportunities, and mutual support, which he considers a crucial resource for recent graduates entering the workforce.

Regarding partnerships with public and private sectors, Dr. Trick explained that CMU-Q signed over 50 memorandums of understanding with government entities, companies, and local institutions in Qatar. These partnerships provide internships, mentorship, job placements, and support for student-led initiatives and events.

He added that the university's career development team plays a vital role in forging strong connections with employers in Qatar and abroad, preparing students with the skills and experiences needed to launch their careers with confidence.

Speaking about the most in-demand fields for graduates, Dr. Trick said that artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most attractive areas for students in recent years. All programs at CMU-Q include AI-related courses, with students in computer science and information systems delving deeper into the field. Many graduates now work in AI and related areas such as cybersecurity and data privacy.

What sets AI apart, he noted, is its wide applicability across sectors - from finance and healthcare to the arts - allowing graduates in biological sciences and business administration to pursue careers in areas like precision medicine, fintech, and consulting. He expects continued growth in these areas as AI tools and applications evolve globally.

On the university's role in innovation and research within Education City, Dr. Trick emphasized CMU-Q's active contribution to research ecosystem of Qatar Foundation. He pointed to close collaboration with the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) and the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI), both under Hamad Bin Khalifa University. CMU-Q faculty engage in joint research projects, and students benefit from summer research opportunities, with some graduates now working at these institutes as researchers or graduate students.

He also underscored the value of ongoing partnerships with other Education City universities across multiple disciplines, enriching the academic environment and fostering knowledge exchange.

While each program attracts different student interests, AI-related courses are drawing increased attention across all majors, reflecting a clear student desire to understand and ethically harness this vital field.

Dr. Trick concluded his interview with QNA by praising Qatar's exceptional educational environment and expressing optimism for the future of higher education in the country. He noted that the vision of Qatar Foundation, launched three decades ago to establish a beacon of knowledge and discovery, has matured impressively and now extends beyond Education City. He said that, during his eight years as dean of CMU-Q, he witnessed the evolution and success of this vision in attracting top universities, thinkers, researchers, and innovators. He also expressed his excitement about continuing this academic momentum and look forward to the future with confidence and optimism.

