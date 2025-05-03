403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Poland On Constitution Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a congratulatory cable to Polish President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day, wishing him good health. (pickup previous) mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment