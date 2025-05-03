403
Manish Shah Renominated As Chair For Indo-Azerbaijan Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Baku, Azerbaijan – The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has officially announced the renomination of Mr. Manish Shah as the Chair for the Indo-Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum-Azerbaijan Chapter. The decision reflects the continued growth and success of the Azerbaijan Chapter under the leadership of ICMEI.
Since its inception, the Indo-Azerbaijan collaboration has played a pivotal role in every major international event curated by ICMEI, including the Global Film Festival, Global Fashion Week, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, International Documentary Film Festival, and the Global Food Festival, among others.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, officially informed the board about the renomination, acknowledging Mr. Shah's remarkable contribution in strengthening cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan.“Manish Shah has been a dynamic force in promoting creative and cultural exchanges. His reappointment will further deepen the cultural bonds between the two nations,” said Dr. Marwah.
Upon receiving the news, Manish Shah expressed his gratitude, stating that he is honored to continue his role and committed to taking the Indo-Azerbaijan relationship to greater heights through film, media, and cultural activities.
This renomination marks a continued chapter in the vibrant cultural exchange between India and Azerbaijan, driven by shared values and creative collaboration.
