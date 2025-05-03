403
Israel Contains Jerusalem Wildfire After Massive Destruction
(MENAFN) Fire authorities announced Thursday that a vast wildfire that engulfed the Jerusalem area was finally brought under control after raging for nearly 30 hours, leaving a trail of destruction across 20,000 dunams (approximately 4,942 acres).
According to Israeli public broadcaster, the Fire and Rescue Authority stated they had achieved full control over the extensive blaze that erupted in the Jerusalem Hills on Wednesday. The broadcaster also reported the formation of a special investigation team tasked with determining the fire's origin.
Contradicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that individuals intentionally ignited the fires, Israeli media indicated that "the main fires in the Jerusalem Hills were not set intentionally, and assessments indicate they were caused by negligence."
Speaking to students on Thursday, Netanyahu claimed, "We currently have 18 individuals in custody suspected of intentionally setting fires—one was caught in the act." However, an Israeli radio countered his statement, reporting that "only three individuals have been detained on suspicion of arson."
Dismissing Netanyahu's allegations, an Israeli newspaper stated that "at this stage, there is no conclusive evidence indicating the fires were deliberately set."
Later in the day, Israeli media reported a new incident, stating that “an Israeli was slightly injured as a result of a large fire that broke out in the village of Givat Washington.” The media noted that firefighting teams were still battling to control this separate fire under challenging conditions, working to prevent its spread to residential buildings.
Authorities are continuing their investigations to ascertain the cause of the initial large blaze in the same region, which had experienced less severe wildfires the previous week.
As a result of the extensive wildfires that swept between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, thousands of residents from multiple towns were evacuated on Wednesday. The intense flames also trapped dozens of cars, forcing drivers to flee on foot.
