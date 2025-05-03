403
Turkey Affirms Support to Syria's Stability Based on Agreed Framework
(MENAFN) Diplomatic sources in Ankara indicated on Thursday that Turkey stands prepared to maintain its support for Syria in various sectors where needs arise, operating within the parameters of mutual agreements.
The sources noted Syria's sovereign right to engage in agreements with any nation it deems necessary for its security. They further stated that Ankara, aligning its actions with its regional security evaluations and threat assessments, remains open to addressing issues that could foster bilateral cooperation with Damascus.
Emphasizing a new era for Syria following the removal of the Bashar al-Assad regime, the sources underscored the ongoing efforts of the Syrian people to recover from the 14-year conflict. They also highlighted the Syrian population's engagement in a political transition process aimed at determining their future under their own leadership and control.
The importance of backing the Syrian government's initiatives to reintegrate into the regional and international community, as well as its endeavors to establish security, stability, and prosperity within its borders, was also stressed. According to the sources, increased support and more intensive engagement, including the lifting of existing sanctions, are crucial to eliminating the risk of instability in Syria and the wider region.
The diplomatic sources further conveyed that Turkey has actively worked to cultivate engagement and shared understanding among regional nations and the Syrian government in the period subsequent to the regime's ouster.
