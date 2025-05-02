Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Special Forces Release Footage Of Repelling Russian Assault Near Chasiv Yar

Ukrainian Special Forces Release Footage Of Repelling Russian Assault Near Chasiv Yar


2025-05-02 07:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have released footage showing soldiers of the 8th Special Purpose Regiment repelling a Russian assault near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

The SOF Command published the video on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Following the repelled assault, Ukrainian operators eliminated three more Russian invaders who had managed to take cover in the basement of a residential building.

"The basement became a trap for the enemy. The enemy was completely neutralized. SOF soldiers approached it directly and used thermobaric grenades," the statement read.

Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers capture nine Russian servicemen in Kursk region

In the same area, Special Forces engaged another enemy group in a firefight. As a result, several more Russian soldiers were killed, and Ukrainian troops captured enemy equipment, including a radio station and weapons.

"These events occurred last year, but due to operational security concerns, we are only now able to release footage from the body cameras of SOF operators," the command said.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

MENAFN02052025000193011044ID1109502264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search