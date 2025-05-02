Ukrainian Special Forces Release Footage Of Repelling Russian Assault Near Chasiv Yar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have released footage showing soldiers of the 8th Special Purpose Regiment repelling a Russian assault near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

The SOF Command published the video on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Following the repelled assault, Ukrainian operators eliminated three more Russian invaders who had managed to take cover in the basement of a residential building.

"The basement became a trap for the enemy. The enemy was completely neutralized. SOF soldiers approached it directly and used thermobaric grenades," the statement read.

Ukrainian paratroopers capture nine Russian servicemen in Kursk region

In the same area, Special Forces engaged another enemy group in a firefight. As a result, several more Russian soldiers were killed, and Ukrainian troops captured enemy equipment, including a radio station and weapons.

"These events occurred last year, but due to operational security concerns, we are only now able to release footage from the body cameras of SOF operators," the command said.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces