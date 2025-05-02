403
Arab League, OIC, AU Demand An End To Israeli Occupation Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the African Union (AU) called Friday for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories during an advisory hearing sessions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the Hague.
The three organizations, made the remarks during hearings emphasized the need for Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination, highlighting the UN's permanent responsibility towards Palestine.
The Arab League questioned the perceived lack of compassion or justice for Palestinians, asserting that the issue tests international Law.
They criticized the current Israeli government's credibility as a partner for peace and its repeated violations to international Law.
The OIC denounced the Israeli occupation as based on illegitimate laws and urged increased support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
They identified ongoing international law violations, including the seizure of territories and settlement activities.
The AU noted the longstanding suffering of the Palestinian people and the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories, emphasizing the need by the international community to act.
The International Court of Justice began a week of legal deliberations on humanitarian obligations of Israeli authorities toward Palestinians, focusing on the block of Gaza, which has restricted humanitarian aid for over 50 days.
The sessions involved 44 states and organizations presenting legal arguments, including Kuwait, which stressed accountability for violations of international humanitarian Law. (end)
