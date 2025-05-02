India's Forex Reserves Rise To 688.13 Bln USD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: India's foreign exchange reserves increased nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars to 688.13 billion dollars during the week ending on April 25, according to the central bank on Friday.

This was the eighth consecutive week that India's forex reserves had risen.

While foreign currency assets increased 2.17 billion dollars, reaching 580.66 billion dollars, gold reserves fell 207 million dollars to 84.37 billion dollars.

India's special drawing rights increased 21 million dollars to 18.59 billion dollars, and the country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund rose 2 million dollars to 4.51 billion dollars.