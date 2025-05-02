Four Injured As Russians Shell Nikopol And Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Friday, May 2, Russian troops launched drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring four civilians.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities with artillery fire and kamikaze drones. As a result, four people sustained injuries.

Lysak noted that an entire family required medical assistance due to severe stress. A young boy, who is not yet three years old, along with his parents, needed medical care. Additionally, a 42-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and acoustic trauma. All individuals are expected to recover at home.

Several fires broke out during the attack, including one at an unused building, dry grass fires, and a blaze that engulfed a private house. The strikes also damaged four residential homes, an administrative building, infrastructure, and a power line.

Russian forces struck the Novopavlivka community in the Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs, destroying the building of an unused educational institution.

“No one was killed or wounded,” Lysak noted.

