Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Driving Screw-Style Anchors (TLS-857)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and effortless way to increase torque when driving anchors," said an inventor, from Bushnell, Fla., "so I invented the E Z ANCHOR. My design would simplify the installation process."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for securing ground anchors. In doing so, it offers a faster and easier way to anchor a shed, tent, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps reduce strain and fatigue. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction companies that commonly use portable buildings, sheds, and other storage units, small businesses with inflatable bouncy houses and large tents, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-857, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

