403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel attacks Syria in ‘defense of local minority’
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a drone strike in Syria, targeting what officials described as an “extremist group” threatening the country’s Druze minority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz released a joint statement calling the mission a “warning operation” aimed at preventing further violence against Druze communities.
According to the Times of Israel, the strike hit militants who were allegedly preparing attacks on Druze populations. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has reportedly directed the military to target additional Syrian government positions if the violence persists.
Fighting between pro-government armed groups and Druze militias has intensified near Damascus, with AFP reporting at least 11 people killed in Sahnaya on Wednesday. The incident followed deadly clashes in the Druze-Christian suburb of Jaramana that left 17 dead.
The unrest comes amid broader sectarian tensions in Syria, particularly in Latakia Province, where violence against Alawite and Christian communities has reportedly killed around 1,000 people. These events have drawn condemnation from both the US and Russia, while the EU has accused pro-Assad factions of targeting “interim government forces.”
Syria’s Interior Ministry claims the Israeli drone strike killed a member of its national security forces, deployed to prevent violence between rival groups. Syrian state news agency SANA confirmed the airstrike but did not report casualties.
The Druze, a religious minority comprising about 3% of Syria’s population, have faced increasing threats since the fall of Bashar Assad in December. Some Druze in southern Syria have appealed to Israel for protection, viewing it as the “lesser evil” amid rising Islamist influence.
According to the Times of Israel, the strike hit militants who were allegedly preparing attacks on Druze populations. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has reportedly directed the military to target additional Syrian government positions if the violence persists.
Fighting between pro-government armed groups and Druze militias has intensified near Damascus, with AFP reporting at least 11 people killed in Sahnaya on Wednesday. The incident followed deadly clashes in the Druze-Christian suburb of Jaramana that left 17 dead.
The unrest comes amid broader sectarian tensions in Syria, particularly in Latakia Province, where violence against Alawite and Christian communities has reportedly killed around 1,000 people. These events have drawn condemnation from both the US and Russia, while the EU has accused pro-Assad factions of targeting “interim government forces.”
Syria’s Interior Ministry claims the Israeli drone strike killed a member of its national security forces, deployed to prevent violence between rival groups. Syrian state news agency SANA confirmed the airstrike but did not report casualties.
The Druze, a religious minority comprising about 3% of Syria’s population, have faced increasing threats since the fall of Bashar Assad in December. Some Druze in southern Syria have appealed to Israel for protection, viewing it as the “lesser evil” amid rising Islamist influence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment