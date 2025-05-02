403
Expert says ICC is used to imposing ‘neo-colonies’
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is being used by globalist powers to impose rules on less powerful nations while exempting themselves from those same standards, according to military analyst Drago Bosnic in an interview with RT. Bosnic, a contributor to the Bangladeshi Blitz, argued that the ICC acts as a tool for the political West to maintain influence over countries they treat as "neo-colonies."
His remarks follow Hungary’s decision to exit the ICC, with the country’s National Assembly voting in favor of withdrawal earlier this week. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized the court as biased and lacking credibility, calling it a politicized body.
Bosnic suggested Hungary may have determined that the ICC could not be relied upon in times of crisis, and viewed its authority as aligned with Western interests rather than international justice. He claimed that proponents of the so-called "rules-based world order" selectively apply international norms, using them to control others rather than adhere to them themselves.
The ICC's limited enforcement power was also highlighted by Hungary’s refusal to act on an ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his April visit to Budapest. Since the ICC has no police force of its own, it relies on member states of the Rome Statute to carry out arrests and transfers of suspects.
