Huntington Bank Opens First Carolinas Branch In Spartanburg

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are energized by the enthusiastic response from our customers and the community," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking at Huntington. "This new branch builds on our already established presence in the Carolinas, our successful commercial expansion in the region and accelerates Huntington's growth. We look forward to delivering our expertise and full suite of products and capabilities across personal, wealth, business, and commercial banking to customers throughout North and South Carolina."

The opening of the Spartanburg branch launches Huntington's broader expansion strategy across the Carolinas. Over the next three years, the bank plans to add approximately 55 branches and hire more than 350 colleagues across North and South Carolina.

Today's opening coincides with The Crit, a community bike race hosted by PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. As part of the celebration, Huntington will host a tent on the race route, just outside of its new branch, to support riders and invite community members to explore the new space.

"Opening this branch in the heart of Spartanburg is an important step in building deeper relationships with our customers and neighbors," said Wes Lehrer, Upstate Market President. "As a lifelong Spartanburg resident, I'm proud to bring Huntington's 'people-first, customer-centered' approach to banking and support the area's continued growth. We look forward to supporting this community."

Huntington will open its next branch in Charlotte's SouthPark area on May 12. Huntington plans to open its next South Carolina branch in Charleston in the fourth quarter.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $210 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 968 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

