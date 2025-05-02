Huntington Bank Opens First Carolinas Branch In Spartanburg
The opening of the Spartanburg branch launches Huntington's broader expansion strategy across the Carolinas. Over the next three years, the bank plans to add approximately 55 branches and hire more than 350 colleagues across North and South Carolina.
Today's opening coincides with The Crit, a community bike race hosted by PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. As part of the celebration, Huntington will host a tent on the race route, just outside of its new branch, to support riders and invite community members to explore the new space.
"Opening this branch in the heart of Spartanburg is an important step in building deeper relationships with our customers and neighbors," said Wes Lehrer, Upstate Market President. "As a lifelong Spartanburg resident, I'm proud to bring Huntington's 'people-first, customer-centered' approach to banking and support the area's continued growth. We look forward to supporting this community."
Huntington will open its next branch in Charlotte's SouthPark area on May 12. Huntington plans to open its next South Carolina branch in Charleston in the fourth quarter.
About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $210 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 968 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.
SOURCE Huntington Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment