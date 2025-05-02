Stanton Optical Expands Presence In Conway, AR, With New Store Opening

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Stanton Optical Conway Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Conway Store Before They're Gone!

With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

- Kissel - Chief Operating Officer CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a leader in affordable and accessible eye care, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store located at 975 S Amity Rd, Suite B2, Conway, AR 72032. The store opened on April 28, 2025, marking the second Stanton Optical store in Little Rock and the third in the state of Arkansas.This new location will serve the fast-growing Conway community by offering convenient access to premium eye care services for its residents. Following our mission to make eye care easy and affordable, Stanton Optical provides eyeglasses, contact lenses, and comprehensive eye exams under one roof, ensuring all your vision needs are met efficiently.How Stanton Optical is Bringing Affordable Eye Care to Conway"We're excited to expand our presence in Arkansas and welcome the Conway community to the Stanton Optical family," said Kissel, Chief Operating Officer at Stanton Optical.“This new location reflects our ongoing dedication to bringing affordable and high-quality eye care a reality for all.”This Conway store will offer Stanton Optical's signature offers and services, including:-Two Pairs for $79 + Free Eye Exam: Choose from an extensive selection of frames, paired with anti-glare.-Same-Day Glasses Service: Get single-vision prescription glasses made on the same day-perfect for busy schedules.-Contact Lens Deals: Stock up on contacts and save 20% when buying an annual supply of any brand of contact lenses or 10% for a 6-month supply.-1,000+ Frame Options: Find the perfect style to match your personality, from bold to classic designs.-Hi-tech Eye Exams: Performed by affiliated doctors and available same day.-We Accept Vision Insurance: Including FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and military families.At Stanton Optical we leverage technology and exceptional customer service to always put our customers' needs first, everything from same-day eye exams to virtual try-on online.Offering walk-in availability and scheduled appointments, this new Conway store will operate during the following hours:Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PMSaturday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PMSunday: ClosedCall us at (501) 239-5053, or visit stantonoptical to book your appointment online.Experience the difference of Stanton Optical-providing easy eye care for every occasion. Celebrate the opening of our new Conway location starting April 28, 2025, and enjoy the best in quality and value for all your vision needs!About Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at .

