STS Travel Announces Spring Break 2026 Bahamas Beach Bash At Breezes Resort & Spa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thewill be hosted at, the top-ratedin the Bahamas. For four weeks in March, this iconic beachfront property transforms into the heart of, with a private main stage built for daily beach parties, live DJs-including top college DJ-and nonstop contests and events. Additional headliners will be announced in Fall 2025.

The entire resort is reserved exclusively for college Spring Breakers , creating a non-stop party atmosphere. STS Travel's full-time onsite staff will ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all guests.

Travelers can upgrade their trip with the STS VIP Party Package , featuring nightly open bar parties at Nassau's hottest venues: Club Waterloo , Aura Nightclub , Senor Frogs , and the legendary Spring Break Pirates Party Cruise .

All-inclusive resort packages start at just $884 per person for 4 nights and include accommodations at Breezes Nassau (unlimited food and drinks), roundtrip airport transfers, and full access to all Spring Break parties and events. Air + hotel packages start at $1,202 per person.

Visit or call 800-648-4849 to reserve your spot in Spring Break Nassau 2026 .

STS Travel is now hiring Spring Break Group Organizers at colleges across the U.S. Earn free travel and cash by bringing your friends! Learn more at .

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

Located on Nassau's best beach, the 371-room Breezes Bahamas Resort is a top choice for college spring break vacations . Guests enjoy unlimited premium drinks, all-you-can-eat meals, land and water sports, poolside parties, and nightly entertainment. More at .

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES (STS TRAVEL)

For over 30 years, STS Travel has been a leading provider of college Spring Break trips to top destinations including Nassau Bahamas , Cancun , Punta Cana , and Cabo San Lucas Mexico . STS specializes in Spring Break packages that include airfare, all-inclusive resorts , parties, and full-service support. To plan your college Spring Break 2026 , visit or call 800-648-4849 .

