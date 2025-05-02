BOXING LEGEND FLOYD MAYWEATHER FILES $100M LAWSUIT AGAINST BUSINESS INSIDER AND REPORTER DANIEL GEIGER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the complaint, Geiger repeatedly ignored documentary proof of Mayweather's ownership and business success, refused multiple invitations to review verified transaction records, and relied instead on unnamed sources and innuendo. The article in question - "Floyd Mayweather Jr. bragged about a $400 million property deal. There's just one problem" - was published despite Mayweather's team providing detailed documentation and offering direct access to the records.

The lawsuit further accuses Geiger of engaging in a pattern of harassment, including hundreds of phone calls to Mayweather's friends, family, and business associates - many of them late at night - and of making racially charged comments suggesting Mayweather was unqualified to own real estate.

"Floyd Mayweather earned his legacy through discipline and hard work, both in and out of the ring," said attorney Bobby Samini of Samini Block APC. "This lawsuit isn't just about setting the record straight - it's about holding the press accountable when they cross the line from journalism into calculated character assassination."

Mayweather is seeking $100 million in damages, a formal retraction, and injunctive relief. The lawsuit alleges three causes of action: defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and prima facie tort.

A full copy of the filed complaint is available HERE

(Filed April 30, 2025, in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York)

