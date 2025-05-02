BOXING LEGEND FLOYD MAYWEATHER FILES $100M LAWSUIT AGAINST BUSINESS INSIDER AND REPORTER DANIEL GEIGER
Floyd Mayweather files $100M lawsuit alleging racial bias and defamation by Business Insider.Post thi
The lawsuit further accuses Geiger of engaging in a pattern of harassment, including hundreds of phone calls to Mayweather's friends, family, and business associates - many of them late at night - and of making racially charged comments suggesting Mayweather was unqualified to own real estate.
"Floyd Mayweather earned his legacy through discipline and hard work, both in and out of the ring," said attorney Bobby Samini of Samini Block APC. "This lawsuit isn't just about setting the record straight - it's about holding the press accountable when they cross the line from journalism into calculated character assassination."
Mayweather is seeking $100 million in damages, a formal retraction, and injunctive relief. The lawsuit alleges three causes of action: defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and prima facie tort.
A full copy of the filed complaint is available HERE
(Filed April 30, 2025, in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York)
Media Contact:
Bobby Samini, Esq.
Samini Block APC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (949) 333-7203
SOURCE Samini Block APC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment