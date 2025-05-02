403
Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Airstrike Near Syrian Presidential Palace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly condemned on Friday the Israeli occupation airstrike targeting the vicinity of the Presidential Palace in Damascus, describing it as a flagrant aggression against Syria's sovereignty and a serious violation of international law.
In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's warning that Israeli occupation's repeated attacks on Syria and Lebanon, and Gaza, is causing further violence and chaos in the region.
Qatar reiterated its call on the international community to pressure Israel to comply with international law and relevant resolutions, the statement added.
The Ministry also renewed Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its people for peace and stability. (end)
