Russia Keeps Five Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea, Total Volley Up To 34 Missiles


2025-05-02 05:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently five Russian Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea, with a combined volley capacity of up to 34 missiles. No Russian warships are present in the Sea of Azov.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Faceboo by the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on May 2, 2025.

“There are 15 enemy warships in the Black Sea, five of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total possible volley of up to 34 missiles. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post states.

Additionally, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are three enemy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a possible volley of up to eight missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following ship movements through the Kerch Strait were recorded: into the Black Sea – eight vessels, seven of which continued toward the Bosporus Strait; into the Sea of Azov – two vessels, one of which came from the Bosporus Strait.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that Russia is using temporarily occupied Crimea as a launch platform for Iskander-M missiles.

