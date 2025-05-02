Hydronic Pumps Market Report 2025-2034: Global Demand For Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems Drives Long-Term Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydronic Pumps Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hydronic Pumps Market was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.30%.

Increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability is driving the adoption of hydronic pumps, particularly in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. As governments and regulatory bodies enforce stringent environmental standards, such as Energy Star in the United States and similar directives in the European Union, the push for energy-efficient technologies continues to intensify. The growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and operational costs is encouraging industries to integrate hydronic pump systems into both residential and commercial infrastructure.

These pumps play a crucial role in optimizing energy consumption by ensuring efficient heat and fluid circulation, making them a vital component in modern building systems. Additionally, technological advancements in pump designs, such as smart pumps with IoT capabilities, are transforming the landscape by offering real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, which enhances system efficiency and reduces downtime. The rising adoption of green building initiatives across the globe is further propelling market growth. As property developers focus on energy-conscious designs, hydronic pumps are becoming essential in meeting sustainability goals. The growing awareness about climate change and the need to implement energy-saving solutions is boosting the market's long-term prospects.

The vertical hydronic pump segment accounted for USD 2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. Vertical pumps are gaining traction due to their ability to handle high-pressure systems while occupying less space. Their compact design makes them ideal for applications in commercial, industrial, and HVAC settings where space constraints are a concern. These pumps are highly efficient in circulating water or other fluids for heating and cooling in confined environments, which makes them a preferred choice in various industries that require reliable, high-pressure performance. As urbanization accelerates and building designs prioritize space optimization, the demand for vertical hydronic pumps is set to increase significantly.

Constant speed pumps held a 64% market share in 2024 and are expected to maintain a steady growth rate of 5% through 2034. These pumps are commonly used in systems requiring a consistent flow rate, such as residential and commercial heating and cooling systems. Designed to operate at a fixed speed, constant-speed pumps provide predictable and reliable fluid circulation, making them ideal for low-demand environments. Their operational stability and efficiency continue to drive their adoption, particularly as the need for reliable HVAC systems grows in both residential and commercial sectors.

North America hydronic pumps market accounted for a 26.4% share and generated USD 900 million in 2024. Stricter energy efficiency regulations in the region are driving the construction sector to adopt energy-saving technologies, including high-performance hydronic pumps. The ongoing emphasis on sustainability in building projects continues to fuel demand for these pumps, ensuring compliance with evolving energy standards. In addition, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in the agricultural sector, where modernization and mechanization of farming practices have increased the use of hydronic pumps. The expanding scope of hydronic pump applications in diverse industries is expected to bolster the global market's growth trajectory over the coming years.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 487 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Pricing analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Manufacturers

3.8 Distributors

3.9 Retailers

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Energy efficiency regulations and standards

3.10.1.2 Growing construction activities

3.10.1.3 Renewable energy integration

3.10.1.4 Urbanization and infrastructure development

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Market saturation and intense competition

3.10.2.2 High initial investment

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter's analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Vertical

5.3 Horizontal

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Speed, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Constant speed pumps

6.3 Variable speed pumps

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by GPM Flow, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Below 1GPM

7.3 1-2 GPM

7.4 2-5 GPM

7.5 5-10 GPM

7.6 10-15 GPM

7.7 Above 15 GPM

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Upto 100W

8.3 100-500W

8.4 Above 500W

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Usage, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Heated water

9.3 Chilled water

9.4 Steam

Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Residential

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Industrial

Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Direct

11.3 Indirect

Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 UK

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Russia

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.6 MEA

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 UAE

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 Armstrong Fluid Technology

13.2 Biral AG

13.3 DAB Pumps

13.4 Danfoss

13.5 Flowserve Corporation

13.6 Franklin Electric

13.7 Grundfos

13.8 ITT Inc.

13.9 KSB Group

13.10 Pentair plc

13.11 Sulzer Ltd.

13.12 Taco Comfort Solutions

13.13 Uponor Corporation

13.14 Wilo

13.15 Xylem Inc.

