Stealth-ISS Group's Dasha Davies Honored With Pioneering CISO Award At 2025 RSA Conference

Stealth-ISS Group Inc

Dasha Davies, has been recognized with the prestigious "Pioneering CISO" award at the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc. ( ), a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that Dasha Davies, President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), has been recognized with the prestigious "Pioneering CISO" award at the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco.

This distinguished individual honor celebrates information security leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, innovation, and leadership in addressing complex cybersecurity challenges. The award was presented during a special ceremony at the RSA Conference Expo 2025, highlighting outstanding contributions from security executives who are reshaping the industry.

Davies was recognized for her forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity leadership, particularly her work in developing innovative solutions for complex compliance requirements, implementing AI-powered security frameworks, and creating accessible security programs for organizations facing resource constraints.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our entire team's commitment to solving the 'impossible challenges' our clients face every day," said Dasha Davies, President/CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc. "In today's landscape, organizations are wrestling with seemingly insurmountable obstacles-whether it's meeting accelerated compliance deadlines, navigating complex regulatory frameworks like CMMC with limited expertise, or securing sophisticated technology environments despite budget constraints."

Davies added, "My passion has always been translating these 'impossible' scenarios into achievable security outcomes. We've built our practice around meeting clients where they are-whether they're struggling with emerging threats across AI systems, cryptocurrency vulnerabilities, or complex IoT and Operational Technology environments. The convergence of these technologies has created unprecedented security challenges, but also tremendous opportunities for organizations that approach security strategically."

Under Davies' leadership, Stealth-ISS Group has developed specialized service offerings addressing the unique security requirements of emerging technologies, including:

.AI Security Governance and Risk Assessment frameworks

.Cryptocurrency and blockchain security architectures

.Comprehensive IoT/OT security monitoring solutions

.Rapid CMMC compliance acceleration programs

.Resource-optimized security operations for budget-conscious organizations

Davies has been instrumental in pioneering innovative approaches to security leadership, helping organizations transform their security posture despite resource limitations, technical constraints, or compressed timelines.

"What truly drives me is seeing organizations achieve security outcomes they initially thought were out of reach," Davies continued. "Whether it's helping a manufacturing client secure their operational technology with minimal disruption, guiding a government contractor through CMMC certification despite expertise shortages, or enabling a startup to implement enterprise-grade AI security controls within budget constraints-these are the challenges that inspire our team to continue innovating."

This award highlights Davies' significant contributions to the cybersecurity community and reinforces Stealth-ISS Group's position as a trusted security partner capable of addressing the most complex challenges in today's evolving threat landscape.

About Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a privately-owned Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing comprehensive cybersecurity services with a focus on advanced threat protection, vulnerability management, and regulatory compliance. The company delivers Security Consulting and Audit services, Professional Cybersecurity Engineering, and U.S.-Based 24/7 Security Operations with sophisticated threat detection and incident response capabilities.

Stealth-ISS Group holds GSA MAS authorization including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, NATO BOA, and is a CMMC C3PAO organization. The company was recognized on the Inc. 500 list in 2018 and 2019 and ranked in the Top10 on the VET50 list in 2019.

Website:

Sarah Addams

Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

+1 866-500-0751

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.