Following Powerful Pennsylvania Storms, T‐Mobile Teams On The Ground Providing Support

A powerful storm system swept across Pennsylvania overnight, bringing damaging winds with speeds over 80 mph, large hail and heavy rainfall. The severe weather caused widespread power outages that are affecting nearly half a million residents, particularly in the Pittsburgh area, and utility providers are working now to restore those areas.

Network Update

T-Mobile's network in the Pittsburgh area has overlapping coverage , pre-installed backup power at key sites and redundant backhaul routes that are helping to maintain connectivity in the area. Also, our AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) continues to dynamically reroute traffic and optimize performance in real-time to preserve connectivity wherever possible. However, in places where commercial power is down and towers cannot operate as a result of that, some areas have had minor service impacts. Where needed, our network engineering crews are deploying portable generators, refueling generators and deploying SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and additional equipment.

First Responder & Agency Support

T-Mobile is actively coordinating with first responders and local and state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Emergency Operations Centers for Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh, and power providers including Duquesne Light Company to address urgent and ongoing needs.

We will continue to monitor conditions and share updates as the situation evolves.

Stay safe, Pittsburgh.