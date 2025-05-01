Following Powerful Pennsylvania Storms, T‐Mobile Teams On The Ground Providing Support
Network Update
T-Mobile's network in the Pittsburgh area has overlapping coverage , pre-installed backup power at key sites and redundant backhaul routes that are helping to maintain connectivity in the area. Also, our AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) continues to dynamically reroute traffic and optimize performance in real-time to preserve connectivity wherever possible. However, in places where commercial power is down and towers cannot operate as a result of that, some areas have had minor service impacts. Where needed, our network engineering crews are deploying portable generators, refueling generators and deploying SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and additional equipment.
First Responder & Agency Support
T-Mobile is actively coordinating with first responders and local and state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Emergency Operations Centers for Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh, and power providers including Duquesne Light Company to address urgent and ongoing needs.
We will continue to monitor conditions and share updates as the situation evolves.
Stay safe, Pittsburgh.
