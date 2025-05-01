Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours And Steals Everyone's Heart In Adorable New Book On Bookbub

Children's Book Author, Renee Servello

Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours

Join Petey the Pug on his 24-hour runaway adventure full of fun, mischief, and heartwarming moments-now featured on BookBub!

- Explora BooksBRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Renée Servello invites readers of all ages into the world of 'Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours ' in this delightful story that combines humor, heart, and high-speed antics. This endearing children's book is already winning hearts across digital bookstores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. It is currently available worldwide and featured on BookBub.Based on a true story, the book follows Petey, a curious and spirited little pug who lives near a busy golf facility. With each passing day, Petey watches the hustle and bustle just beyond the "no dogs allowed" fence-until one day, temptation gets the better of him. In a blink, Petey slips under the fence and dashes into the great unknown, igniting a 24-hour escapade that's equal parts chaos and cuteness.Once inside the golf course, Petey's wild side takes over. He sprints after flying golf balls, dodges golf carts, and wins the hearts of everyone he meets. His curiosity leads him straight into the arms of golf course staff members who, although surprised, instantly fall for the pug's playful charm. From cuddle sessions to impromptu rides on maintenance carts, Petey becomes the unlikely star of the green.As night falls, the adventure continues when a warmhearted employee named Ty decides to take Petey home. Their unexpected sleepover is filled with cozy moments, bonding, and belly rubs. But even in the excitement of new experiences, Petey begins to long for his home. The next day brings a joyful reunion with his family, and with it, an important life lesson for young readers:“Stay with your family-they'll miss you if you're gone.”'Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours' is more than a light-hearted tale. It's a celebration of adventure, community kindness, and the unconditional love between pets and their people. Parents, teachers, and young readers alike will enjoy this easy-to-read, heartwarming story that subtly delivers themes of belonging and the importance of home.Renée Servello, beloved for her relatable and humorous storytelling, delivers yet another hit for children's literature fans. With playful prose and a lovable main character, this book is perfect for early readers, bedtime stories, or classroom reading sessions.Discover the unforgettable adventure of Petey today-available now on BookBub, as well as on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers.Whether you're a fan of dog books, children's animal adventures, or simply looking for a feel-good read to brighten your day, 'Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours' is a delightful journey worth taking.Get ready to laugh, smile, and maybe shed a happy tear-because Petey's story is one you'll want to read again and again.About Explora Books :Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Petey The Pug Escapes For 24 Hours by Renee Servello

