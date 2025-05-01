Shipwise Launches Shipwise Intelligence To Power Smarter, Leaner Shipping Operations

A new era of shipping intelligence: ShipWise Intelligence delivers the clarity and control today's logistics leaders demand.

- Clark RansomPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's high-pressure fulfillment landscape-where shipping costs are rising, SLAs are tightening, and customer expectations keep climbing-ShipWise has launched ShipWise Intelligence , a premium analytics solution now available to enterprise shippers and 3PLs.Integrated seamlessly into the ShipWise ecosystem, it's designed to give teams the clarity and control they need to make better decisions, faster.“ShipWise Intelligence is the control center our customers have been waiting for,” said Clark Ransom, President of ShipWise.“It turns shipping chaos into clarity, empowering operations, finance, and logistics teams with the visibility and insight to act decisively and improve performance across the board.”Shipping operations generate terabytes of data each year-but much of it remains trapped in spreadsheets, invoices, disconnected systems, and inconsistent carrier reports. The result? Missed benchmarks, delayed insights, and bloated costs. Carrier overspending often goes unnoticed, manual reconciliation drains internal resources, and late deliveries quietly erode customer trust. Without a unified view, most shippers are left flying blind. ShipWise Intelligence changes that-solving these challenges at the source with enterprise-grade features, including:✓ Automated Invoice Auditing – Instantly detect billing errors, missed SLAs, and invalid surcharges.✓ Rate & Zone Optimization – Model“what-if” scenarios to choose the best carriers and warehouse setups.✓ Scheduled Reporting & Custom Dashboards – Keep leadership aligned with always-on performance data.✓ Historical Data Analysis – Import past shipments to spot trends, benchmark vendors, and improve negotiations.✓ Service Failure Auditing & Contract Monitoring – Stay ahead of carrier compliance issues before they impact customers.Unlike plug-ins or limited dashboard add-ons, ShipWise Intelligence is a fully featured data platform with a modern, standalone interface. It draws operational insights from across the ShipWise suite of product offerings (and other integration sources) and gives users their own dedicated space to explore performance, create reports, and make high-impact decisions -such as optimizing carrier mix, forecasting shipping budget needs by region, and reallocating fulfillment resources based on real-time service insights.Early users of ShipWise Intelligence are already seeing results. "There's nothing but full benefits - it benefits us, it benefits our clients." said James Peacock, SKU Distribution, "Having data is one thing. But being able to utilize that data? That makes it meaningful. That's a whole different ballgame."About ShipWise:Founded with a vision to simplify and modernize the shipping experience, over the last 20 years ShipWise has become a trusted partner to retailers, 3PLs, and fulfillment providers across North America. The company's mission is simple: to put shipping data to work. What began as a smarter way to compare rates has evolved into a robust platform for managing the entire shipping lifecycle-from procurement to reconciliation and now, analytics. With the launch of ShipWise Intelligence, the company is doubling down on its belief that the future of shipping isn't just automation-it's intelligence. That means not only executing shipments faster and cheaper, but also understanding how every decision impacts cost, performance, and customer experience.For more details or to schedule a private consultation, visit our website or reach out to ....

