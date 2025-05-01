403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IBM And Scuderia Ferrari HP Debut Reimagined Mobile App To Supercharge Global Formula 1 Fan Experience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
IBM brings generative AI to app for the first time via all-new features such as race recaps, historic stats, post-race insights, interactive polls, fan messages, and iconic race highlights
Global Tifosi can now experience the Scuderia Ferrari mobile app for the first time in Italian
IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP will continue releasing new app features throughout 2025 to provide fans with non-stop Scuderia Ferrari HP access and engagement
-
AI-generated race summaries: Post-race recaps of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team's performance that are available within hours of a race's conclusion. Using LLMs on watsonx, the team's complex race data is transformed into compelling narratives that include reflections from the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and team principal.
Post-race insights and data visualizations: Dynamic visuals, created from technologies on watsonx, that allow fans to interact with and see post-race driver and car data including telemetry, weather, track conditions, session results, car and tire strategies.
Historical driver and team insights: Analysis that provides fans with comparisons of key 2025 race moments to past Scuderia Ferrari HP race milestones including car, driver and track moments. These insights are generated by LLMs on watsonx, including IBM Granite, and are embedded within the AI-generated race summaries and other Scuderia Ferrari HP content.
-
Fan messages: Allows fans to send messages directly to the Scuderia Ferrari HP team for the chance to be featured in key team communications including social media posts, team blogs, and more.
Interactive fan polls: Daily polls that offer fan voting on a range of Scuderia Ferrari HP topics including qualifying, race performances, and historical and favorite team moments.
Iconic races: Race summaries highlighting to fans some of Ferrari's most famous wins throughout the decades.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment