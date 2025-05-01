K&P Remodeling To Award Free Kitchen Makeover To A Deserving Veteran Winner Announced Live On Veterans Day 2025

NOMINATE A VETERAN HERE

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K&P Remodeling, a premier kitchen remodeling company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee and operating in multiple states, is proud to announce a Free Kitchen Cabinet Makeover Giveaway for a deserving U.S. veteran through its K&P Cares initiative.

As part of the company's ongoing commitment to serve those who've served our country, the giveaway invites the public to nominate a veteran who has made a meaningful impact in their community or family. The winning veteran will receive a complete kitchen cabinet makeover, with the winner being announced live on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.

or scan the QR code on promotional materials. Nominations close October 20, 2025. Terms and conditions apply and can be found on the nomination page.

“K&P Remodeling wouldn't be where it is today without the sacrifices of those who've served,” said Michael Baer, Chief People and Compliance Officer.“We want to do more than say thank you-we want to show it.”

The initiative is part of K&P Cares, the philanthropic division of K&P Remodeling that focuses on addressing food insecurity, supporting mental health, and giving back to first responders, veterans, and underserved communities.

Please nominate and share to honor a veteran who deserves something extraordinary.

