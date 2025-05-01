TESSAN Partners With One Tree Planted To Launch Charging The Future Initiative: A Commitment To Sustainability

Why does TESSAN support tree planting? This is not because TESSAN is an environmental organization, but because it is a brand with a sense of responsibility. Every time users plug a TESSAN device into the wall, the company hopes to connect not only electricity to devices but also people to nature, bridging the gap between technology and the environment.

At first glance, planting a tree may seem like a small act, but it carries significant meaning. A tree represents clean air, fertile soil, thriving wildlife, and a promise for future generations. This is why TESSAN commits to planting a tree for every product sold.

This commitment is not just a slogan; it's a tangible action. The TESSAN product in the user's hand is not merely a tool to power their devices, it symbolizes a living tree, rooted in the earth, silently growing, and contributing to the planet's future. Although users may have never seen the tree they planted with their own hands or walked into the forest where it grew, it is certain that the tree is there-full of vitality, constantly growing, and helping to protect the future that everyone cares about.

How It Works:

Every TESSAN item = One Tree for the Future

Step 1: Pick any TESSAN product

Step 2: Complete the purchase

Step 3: TESSAN plants a tree on the purchaser's behalf

Step 4: Subscribe to the TESSAN email to receive a Tree digital Certificate

Starting From Now

Through its collaboration with One Tree Planted, TESSAN is making a long-term commitment to a sustainable future. "Charging the Future" is about adding value to every purchase-transforming consumer actions into environmental progress. This initiative marks not only TESSAN's first public welfare marketing campaign but also a significant step toward becoming a global sustainable brand. TESSAN believes that every user deserves the "power to save the planet," and its role is to make this power visible, credible, shareable, and sustainable.

TESSAN has always believed that even the tiniest power can help save the planet, and small actions can generate tremendous energy, allowing young saplings to come together to form a forest. This initiative is TESSAN's way of proving that "everyone can participate in actions to improve the planet".

Join TESSAN's mission of "Charging the Future" and help plant a tree for every product sold, one click from you could spark change. Together, create a lasting impact and ensure a future worth protecting.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

