Blue Sky Scrubs Introduces Sun-Kissed Style: A New Collection Of Beach-Inspired Scrub Hats

Blue Sky Scrubs Unveils Sun-Kissed Style: A New Collection of Beach-Inspired Scrub Hats Celebrating 20+ Years of Handmade Luxury Medical Fashion

Blue Sky Scrubs, a pioneer in the world of luxury medical apparel, is making waves this season with the launch of its newest product line: Sun-Kissed Style, a beach-inspired collection of scrub hats designed to bring warmth, style, and sunshine to healthcare professionals everywhere.

The release of the new collection marks yet another milestone in Blue Sky Scrubs' 20+ year legacy of creating high-end, handmade scrubs and scrub caps that combine performance with personality. Designed, manufactured, and distributed entirely from Austin, Texas, Blue Sky Scrubs continues to prove that functional medical wear can be fashionable, feel amazing, and spark a little joy-even during the busiest shifts.

“Sun-Kissed Style is all about bringing the peace and energy of the beach into the workplace,” says Shelby Marquardt, founder and designer at Blue Sky Scrubs.“Healthcare workers face stressful environments every day. Our goal is to give them something light, beautiful, and uplifting that still meets the high standards of medical apparel.”

Inspired by the Coast, Built for the Clinic

The Sun-Kissed Style scrub hat collection draws from the colors, textures, and laid-back vibes of beach destinations around the world-from soft coral sunsets and turquoise waters to breezy stripes and seafoam hues. Each cap is handcrafted with breathable, premium fabric, carefully stitched to offer long-lasting wear and comfort through even the most demanding shifts.

With styles available for both men and women, this new line continues Blue Sky's tradition of offering elegant, flattering designs that allow healthcare professionals to express themselves while staying compliant with dress codes.

“We've seen how much joy a fun, well-made scrub cap can bring,” says Marquardt.“It's not just a fashion statement-it's a small boost of confidence and comfort. Our customers tell us all the time how a Blue Sky cap or scrub set makes them feel ready to take on the day.”

A Legacy of Luxury-Handmade in Austin

Since its founding, Blue Sky Scrubs has revolutionized the medical apparel industry by prioritizing both style and substance. In a field where comfort and performance are non-negotiable, Blue Sky has carved out a niche for professionals who also crave individuality and luxury in their workwear.

Our Classic scrubs and Sun-Kissed inspired scrub caps are designed in-house and handmade with care in Austin, Texas, where the company remains proudly based. From fabric selection to final stitching, every detail is considered to ensure a product that meets the highest expectations-both for fashion and function.

“We're not mass-producing disposable wear,” says Marquardt.“Every Blue Sky garment is crafted with the intention of being worn, loved, and trusted shift after shift. We treat medical apparel with the same care and creativity that you'd find in high-end fashion.”

Over the years, the company has expanded to include not only scrub hats but also designer scrubs, lab coats, jackets, base layers, and accessories, always maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, quality, and customer experience.

More Than a Brand: A Community

For more than two decades, Blue Sky Scrubs has served not only as a brand, but as a community for healthcare professionals who value style, wellness, and self-expression. From its early days selling hand-sewn scrub caps to today's full-scale collections of luxury medical wear, Blue Sky has grown with its customers-many of whom have been loyal since the beginning.

With the launch of Sun-Kissed Style, Blue Sky Scrubs continues to celebrate the people who inspire them daily: nurses, doctors, surgeons, dentists, hygienists, veterinarians, and every medical worker who brings care and compassion to their patients.

“We owe everything to the healthcare community,” says Marquardt.“This new collection is a thank-you to the amazing people who wear our scrubs with pride. They've always supported us, and we will always design for them.”

Looking Ahead

As Blue Sky Scrubs looks toward the future, the company remains committed to innovation, creativity, and giving back. With plans to expand their limited-edition scrub lines, continue supporting healthcare causes, and increase eco-conscious production practices, the team shows no signs of slowing down.

Past initiatives have included donating scrubs to medical mission trips, raising funds for student nurses, and hosting giveaways tied to kindness campaigns in hospitals and clinics.

“We've always believed in using our platform to support and celebrate the people who support us,” says Marquardt.“The healthcare field can be incredibly demanding. If we can brighten someone's day with a beautifully made scrub cap or a perfectly fitted scrub top, we're doing our job.”



About Blue Sky Scrubs

Blue Sky Scrubs is a luxury medical apparel company based in Austin, Texas, known for its designer scrubs, scrub caps, and accessories handcrafted with premium materials. Founded over 20 years ago by Shelby Marquardt, a former medical student with a passion for fashion and functionality, the company has grown into a beloved brand worn by healthcare professionals around the world. With a focus on quality, fit, and thoughtful design, Blue Sky Scrubs is redefining what medical wear can be-one stitch at a time.

Blue Sky Scrubs Summer Fun

