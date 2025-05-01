Get Well Unveils AI-Powered Patient Assistant On New Precision Care Platform With Saigroup

Agentic patient assistant introduced to 150 healthcare executives at Get Connected 2025 conference in Washington, DC

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the leader in digital patient engagement, unveiled Opal, an on-demand AI patient assistant for hospital experience and post-discharge support. The announcement was made at the Get Connected 2025 conference, where both Get Well and sister company RhythmX AI showcased AI-powered assistants built on the precision care platform of parent company SAIGroup, a global leader in enterprise AI.

"Joining SAIGroup has accelerated Get Well's access to data, technology, and talent to unleash the power of GenAI and agentic AI on reducing friction for patients, empowering caregivers, and delivering more value for health systems at every point in the care continuum," said Michael O'Neil, Founder & CEO of Get Well. "Opal is Get Well's first manifestation of a new precision care platform aimed at expanding the power of patient and clinician engagement to improve experience, quality, and cost of care."

With Opal, patients have an always-on agent, empowering them to take control of their healthcare experience and navigating them through the inpatient stay, discharge readiness, and more. Opal engages patients, families, and caregivers with care plans, education, and follow-up appointment reminders, no app required. It keeps caregivers in the loop with automated, real-time updates.

Opal also tracks real-time discharge progress, delivers post-discharge check-ins, and addresses common discharge delays, such as transportation or care plan adherence. Now with Opal, health systems can achieve lower costs, optimized resources, and fewer readmissions by acting as an intelligent extension of the care team at critical patient engagement touchpoints.

In addition, RhythmX AI's precision care platform for primary care clinicians is also set to be shared at Get Connected. Founder & CEO Deepthi Bathina will be sharing current health system impacts and allowing attendees to experience the AI-powered hyper-personalized care enabled by the platform.

"Across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and beyond, SAIGroup is building a rare kind of AI future-one grounded in deep industry expertise, agentic capabilities, and precision outcomes. With Get Well now part of the SAIGroup family, we're combining the proven strengths of Get Well's Opal agent and RhythmX AI's precision primary care solutions to create the next generation of healthcare innovation-one that thinks, learns, and acts alongside clinicians and patients," said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SAIGroup Chairman. "With more than 25 years at the frontier of enterprise AI, SAIGroup is proud to accelerate healthcare's transformation with the same scale, speed, and depth we've delivered across industries."

The Get Connected 2025 conference covers innovations in agentic AI, digital patient engagement, clinician workflow support, population health management, care transitions, and acute and ambulatory care strategies.

More than 30 executive speakers are featured from health systems and health plans across the U.S.

The conference also convenes Get Well's 2nd Annual Nurse Executive Council and features the first-ever live gathering of the Get Well Pediatric Leadership Cohort. Get Well is also holding the inaugural meeting of a new Access, Outcomes & Engagement Council, focusing on digital innovation to advance population and community health.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with precision care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes to reduce the total cost of care. Get Well serves more than 8 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Chris Gale

[email protected]

SOURCE Get Well

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED