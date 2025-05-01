CPSC Warns Consumers Immediately To Stop Using Magic ZC Infant Strollers Due To Risk Of Serious Injury Or Death From Entrapment Hazard Multiple Violations Of Federal Regulations

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers immediately to stop using Magic ZC-branded, model V9 infant strollers. The strollers pose a risk of death or serious injury to babies due to the entrapment hazard because an opening between the seat and grab bar can allow a baby to become entrapped, violating the federal stroller regulation. In addition, the hand-held infant carrier accessory sold with the stroller travel system fails to meet the markings, labeling, and instructional literature requirements under the hand-held infant carrier standard.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to Dongguanshi Maijikekeji Youxiangongsi and Dongguan Reborn Trade Technology Co. Ltd., dba Magic ZC, both of China, but the firms have not agreed to an acceptable recall.

The Magic ZC-branded 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 stroller travel systems have a foldable stroller seat that converts into a bassinet. The stroller travel systems are sold in pink, gray, peach, cream and black with golden metal accents. The strollers come with a bottom storage basket, rear storage bag, seat cushion, shoulder bag, mosquito net, changing mat, rain cover and bassinet footrest. "Magic ZC" is printed on the golden frame and stitched on the stroller's seat, and "model V9" is printed on the cover of the instructional manual. The 3-in-1 stroller travel system also is sold with a hand-held infant carrier and attachment base for use in a car.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the strollers immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at .

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

Release Number: 25-243

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED