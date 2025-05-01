Illumina And Ovation.Io Launching First-Of-Kind GLP-1 Dataset To Accelerate New Therapy Development

First real-world dataset with integrated clinical and multiomic insights from 25,000 patients treated with GLP-1 therapies

Dataset will advance development of GLP-1 therapies in new indications and accelerate discovery of novel drug targets in patients who are unresponsive to therapies

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ), and Ovation, Inc., an organization dedicated to building best-in-class multiomics datasets, today announced the development of the largest commercially available clinical multiomic dataset from 25,000 patients treated with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist therapies. The dataset will be made available to the pharma community to advance drug discovery and development. This collaboration is the latest in a series of efforts to partner across the ecosystem, and deploy multimodal data to advance a deeper understanding of biology.

One in eight adults in the United States have used a GLP-1 receptor agonist, according to a 2024 health tracking poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, roughly 40% of users with Type 2 diabetes do not respond effectively to GLP-1 receptor agonists, according to a study published in Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome in 2024. The collaboration aims to accelerate GLP-1 therapy development, indication expansion research, and discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets in nonresponsive populations.

"The power of whole-genome and multiomic insights to impact all diseases is coming into focus, and metabolic disease is a prime example," said Todd Christian, senior vice president of Services, Arrays, and Genomic Access at Illumina. "This collaboration and its novel clinical dataset will be crucial to advancing the next wave of these potential life-changing therapies, and ensuring more patients can benefit from them."

Through a multiyear agreement, Illumina and Ovation are launching an integrated dataset of phenotypic, genomic, and proteomic data from patients treated with GLP-1 therapies, including therapy-responsive and nonresponsive populations. This critical dataset is designed to enable deeper understanding of molecular pathways involved in GLP-1 response, which can unlock new indications where GLP-1 therapies may be effective, as well as new biomarkers and drug targets for patients who do not respond to GLP-1 therapies today.

"We're proud to collaborate with Illumina to develop one of the world's largest WGS omics datasets, supporting the millions of patients with diabetes and obesity," said Marty Miller, chief revenue officer of Ovation. "Through this effort-and for the first time at scale with the inclusion of proteomics-we aim to equip the pharmaceutical industry with the insights needed to better understand the varying effectiveness and side effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists across individual patients."

The initiative leverages end-to-end Illumina NGS technologies to sequence 25,000 whole genomes and to profile the protein expression of 5000 samples, using the Illumina Protein Prep (IPP) assay, which detects 9500 human proteins per sample. The initiative aims to include a longitudinal subset of proteomes from paired samples collected before and after patient exposure to GLP-1 therapy.

IPP enables the discovery of new protein quantitative trait loci (pQTL), which are emerging as a vital tool for drug discovery, linking genetic variation with protein expression data and disease or other phenotypes. The pQTL dataset is processed using Illumina's industry-leading DRAGEN secondary analysis and the newly released Illumina Connected Multiomics for tertiary analysis and visualizations. The data is stored for future large-scale studies in Illumina Connected Analytics.

Ovation is providing samples from its biobank of over 1.7 million de-identified, consented, and tokenized samples, linked to rich, longitudinal phenotypic data.

Ovation announced an original agreement with Illumina in 2024, aimed at addressing challenges in drug development through genomic data solutions. The initial phase of the collaboration focused on creating pilot datasets from patients with liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists. The companies plan to explore opportunities to scale the GLP-1 dataset and generate others in the future.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina and connect with us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

About Ovation

Ovation is a genomic data company committed to unlocking the potential of human genomic data at scale and accelerating precision medicine development. By providing access to high-quality genomic data linked to rich, longitudinal phenotypic data at scale, Ovation allows life sciences researchers to advance drug discovery and development more efficiently. Ovation's cloud-based LIMS and Ovation Research Network, enable a diverse network of clinical laboratories to quickly adopt innovative molecular tests while biobanking and transforming samples to be used for research. For more information about Ovation, visit

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services, including modifying and scaling manufacturing operations, and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; and (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

