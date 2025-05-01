Veteran Care Without Compromise: Signia Pure Charge&Go BCT IX Eliminates Phone Compatibility Barriers For Government Audiologists

Signia's new breakthrough hearing aids fuse connectivity with powerful performance, empowering Government Services audiologists to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care to veterans, active military members and American Indians.

ISELIN, N.J., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing the highest standard of technology to veterans nationwide, the new Signia Pure Charge&Go BCT IX hearing aids are now available to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists treating military veterans as well as audiologists within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for active military members, and the Indian Health Service (IHS) for American Indians.

"Our veterans deserve the highest standard of care – and with this technology, that's exactly what they're getting," said Sheena Oliver, AuD, Chief Clinical Officer at WS Audiology. "For too long, Government Services audiologists have had to ask, 'What kind of phone do you use?' before even talking about hearing needs. Pure Charge&Go BCT IX puts audiology – not device compatibility – back at the center of the fitting conversation. It's performance without compromise."

Introduced in February, Signia's Pure Charge&Go BCT IX hearing aids disrupted the market with universal device compatibility, pairing quickly and easily with 99% of phones, while simultaneously offering the longest battery runtime of any Bluetooth® Classic hearing aid with an unprecedented 36 hours of battery life – including 5 hours of streaming on a single charge.

With Pure Charge&Go BCT IX, veterans have access to the full power of the Signia Integrated Xperience (IX) platform, including RealTime Conversation Enhancement – Signia's breakthrough technology that can track and enhance multiple conversation partners from multiple directions. By combining Bluetooth Classic connectivity with RealTime Conversation Enhancement, HCPs can ensure that veterans feel empowered to engage, connect, and contribute to conversations, especially in noisy or challenging group settings.

In fact, a new third-party study found that 86% of participants performed better with Signia Integrated Xperience compared to a competitor device with an AI co-processor during noisy group conversations, reinforcing its ability to help veterans confidently engage and connect with those around them.1

Pure Charge&Go BCT IX is the smallest hearing aid with Bluetooth Classic available on the market today, maintaining a small, sleek form factor despite being packed with innovative features. It also includes a visible serial number and onboard LED light indicator, designed to save clinic time by simplifying identification and troubleshooting.

Achieving Bluetooth Classic with no compromise is an engineering feat that incorporates a new full-featured, efficient Bluetooth Classic microchip and proprietary high-density battery into the Pure Charge&Go BCT IX to minimize power consumption and extend battery life without compromising audiological performance or size.

"At Signia, we're committed to equipping Government Services audiologists with cutting-edge technology for veterans to make it as easy as possible to provide premier patient care," Oliver concluded. "With Pure Charge&Go BCT IX, veterans and military members can fully participate in every conversation, turning everyday interactions into empowering, positive experiences."

All Signia Integrated Xperience hearing aids are SCIF-compatible, giving Government Services audiologists peace of mind when fitting patients who work in high-security environments.

About Signia

Signia, a part of WS Audiology, is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its Hearing Care Professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge - to Be Brilliant.

1 Jensen, N., Samra, B., Best, S., Wilson, C., & Taylor, B. (2025). Improving speech understanding in noisy group conversation: 86% of participants performed better with Signia Integrated Xperience versus key competitor. AudiologyOnline, Article 29273.

SOURCE Signia

