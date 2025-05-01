Clear Channel Outdoor And USO Unveil Campaign Encouraging Public Support For Service Members During Military Appreciation Month

Digital Billboards Nationwide Invite Americans to Send Messages of Gratitude to Service Members and Their Families

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA ) and the United Service Organizations (USO ) are working together again this May on a nationwide digital out-of-home (DOOH) media campaign that encourages public support for U.S. military service members and their families during Military Appreciation Month. Digital billboards running throughout the month in major markets and airports across the country will promote the theme of "It Starts With You" to encourage individual actions to show service members they matter to the people they protect.

"We're grateful for our ongoing strategic partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor and their commitment to support the people who serve in the military and their families," said Adrian Slagle, USO Chief Marketing Officer. "Military Appreciation Month is the perfect time to show service members they are valued and appreciated for the sacrifices they make every day. This campaign highlights how individual actions, no matter how big or small, strengthen service members and their families."

The campaign messaging now seen on digital billboards across the country will also be a reminder that less than one percent of Americans serve in the military, and they take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit. The USO is the only nonprofit organization uniquely positioned to reach service members and their families around the globe with its impactful programming.

"At Clear Channel Outdoor, we have a strong connection to military service members and their families, as many are part of the communities where we operate, and some of our own employees are former service members," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor. "We're proud of the partnership we've built with the USO to continue recognizing the sacrifices made by those who serve. Through this year's digital billboard campaign, we hope to inspire millions of Americans to also show their appreciation and remind them that every expression of gratitude makes a meaningful impact on service members and their families."

To learn more about how you can support service members and the USO, visit USO/May .

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO or follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

