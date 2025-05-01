Chart Industries Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|1,001.5
|$
|950.7
|Cost of sales
|661.7
|648.4
|Gross profit
|339.8
|302.3
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|141.0
|141.5
|Amortization expense
|46.5
|47.9
|Operating expenses
|187.5
|189.4
|Operating income
|152.3
|112.9
|Interest expense, net
|77.1
|83.8
|Other expense
|3.3
|3.2
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|71.9
|25.9
|Income tax expense
|17.6
|8.8
|Income from continuing operations before equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|54.3
|17.1
|Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|-
|(0.3
|)
|Net income from continuing operations
|54.3
|16.8
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(2.0
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Net income
|52.3
|14.6
|Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations, net of taxes
|2.8
|3.3
|Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.
|$
|49.5
|$
|11.3
|Amounts attributable to Chart common shareholders
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|51.5
|$
|13.5
|Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividend requirement
|6.8
|6.8
|Income from continuing operations attributable to Chart
|44.7
|6.7
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(2.0
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Net income attributable to Chart common shareholders
|$
|42.7
|$
|4.5
|Basic earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.16
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(0.04
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.11
|Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.14
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(0.05
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.10
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|44.93
|42.03
|Diluted (1)
|45.20
|46.73
_______________
(1) Includes an additional 4.53 shares related to the convertible notes due 2024 and associated warrants in our diluted earnings per share calculation for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The associated hedge, which helps offset this dilution, cannot be taken into account under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). If the hedge could have been considered, it would have reduced the additional shares by 2.48 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|52.3
|$
|14.6
|Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(2.0
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Net income from continuing operations
|54.3
|16.8
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|66.2
|65.9
|Employee share-based compensation expense
|6.2
|6.0
|Financing costs amortization
|4.8
|4.7
|Other non-cash operating activities
|(0.6
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|23.3
|(51.0
|)
|Inventories
|(8.9
|)
|(4.1
|)
|Unbilled contract revenue
|(89.0
|)
|(76.7
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(16.6
|)
|(48.5
|)
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|(62.9
|)
|(17.2
|)
|Customer advances and billings in excess of contract revenue
|(41.9
|)
|17.3
|Long-term assets and liabilities
|5.1
|(0.9
|)
|Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities
|(60.0
|)
|(89.6
|)
|Net Cash Used In Discontinued Operating Activities
|-
|(5.5
|)
|Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
|(60.0
|)
|(95.1
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capital expenditures
|(20.1
|)
|(46.1
|)
|Investments
|(1.4
|)
|(6.0
|)
|Other investing activities
|0.4
|0.3
|Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|(21.1
|)
|(51.8
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Borrowings on credit facilities
|746.2
|634.2
|Repayments on credit facilities
|(666.6
|)
|(479.3
|)
|Common stock repurchases from share-based compensation plans
|(3.9
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Dividends paid on mandatory convertible preferred stock
|(6.8
|)
|(6.8
|)
|Other financing activities
|(3.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
|65.7
|143.9
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|2.9
|(2.6
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
|(12.5
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period (includes restricted cash of $1.9 and $12.8, respectively)
|310.5
|201.1
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD (includes restricted cash of $1.8 and $3.6, respectively)
|$
|298.0
|$
|195.5
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|296.2
|$
|308.6
|Accounts receivable, less allowances of $5.1 and $4.5, respectively
|738.0
|752.3
|Inventories, net
|505.7
|490.5
|Unbilled contract revenue
|834.0
|735.1
|Prepaid expenses
|131.2
|108.6
|Other current assets
|72.2
|70.3
|Total Current Assets
|2,577.3
|2,465.4
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|880.0
|864.2
|Goodwill
|2,950.2
|2,899.9
|Identifiable intangible assets, net
|2,550.0
|2,540.6
|Other assets
|355.8
|353.8
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|9,313.3
|$
|9,123.9
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,064.1
|$
|1,058.9
|Customer advances and billings in excess of contract revenue
|325.4
|362.2
|Accrued interest
|67.7
|110.4
|Other current liabilities
|252.2
|258.3
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,709.4
|1,789.8
|Long-term debt
|3,727.6
|3,640.7
|Deferred tax liabilities
|544.6
|544.9
|Other long-term liabilities
|165.1
|153.3
|Total Liabilities
|6,146.7
|6,128.7
|Equity
|Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, $1,000 aggregate liquidation preference - 10,000,000 shares authorized, 402,500 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share - 150,000,000 shares authorized, 45,697,001 and 45,657,062 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|0.5
|0.5
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,891.9
|1,889.3
|Treasury stock; 760,782 shares at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(19.3
|)
|(19.3
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,156.1
|1,113.4
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(32.3
|)
|(155.1
|)
|Total Chart Industries, Inc. Shareholders' Equity
|2,996.9
|2,828.8
|Noncontrolling interests
|169.7
|166.4
|Total Equity
|3,166.6
|2,995.2
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|9,313.3
|$
|9,123.9
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| December 31,
2024
|Sales
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|$
|153.2
|$
|159.7
|$
|150.2
|Heat Transfer Systems
|267.3
|253.6
|288.8
|Specialty Products
|276.1
|236.5
|316.9
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|304.9
|301.0
|350.7
|Intersegment eliminations
|-
|(0.1
|)
|0.2
|Consolidated
|$
|1,001.5
|$
|950.7
|$
|1,106.8
|Gross Profit
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|$
|37.2
|$
|32.8
|$
|36.6
|Heat Transfer Systems
|82.6
|70.1
|91.7
|Specialty Products
|83.7
|58.9
|86.8
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|136.3
|140.5
|157.2
|Consolidated
|$
|339.8
|$
|302.3
|$
|372.3
|Gross Profit Margin
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|24.3
|%
|20.5
|%
|24.4
|%
|Heat Transfer Systems
|30.9
|%
|27.6
|%
|31.8
|%
|Specialty Products
|30.3
|%
|24.9
|%
|27.4
|%
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|44.7
|%
|46.7
|%
|44.8
|%
|Consolidated
|33.9
|%
|31.8
|%
|33.6
|%
|Operating Income (Loss)
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|$
|17.6
|$
|14.0
|$
|21.1
|Heat Transfer Systems
|66.9
|51.2
|75.7
|Specialty Products
|48.3
|25.1
|51.1
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|62.7
|65.1
|85.4
|Corporate
|(43.2
|)
|(42.5
|)
|(45.0
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|152.3
|$
|112.9
|$
|188.3
|Operating Margin
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|11.5
|%
|8.8
|%
|14.0
|%
|Heat Transfer Systems
|25.0
|%
|20.2
|%
|26.2
|%
|Specialty Products
|17.5
|%
|10.6
|%
|16.1
|%
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|20.6
|%
|21.6
|%
|24.4
|%
|Consolidated
|15.2
|%
|11.9
|%
|17.0
|%
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ORDERS AND BACKLOG (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| December 31,
2024
|Orders
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|$
|152.6
|$
|159.3
|$
|138.5
|Heat Transfer Systems
|220.7
|237.3
|536.1
|Specialty Products
|487.7
|391.3
|509.3
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|454.6
|333.9
|369.2
|Intersegment eliminations
|-
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Consolidated
|$
|1,315.6
|$
|1,121.6
|$
|1,553.1
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| December 31,
2024
|Backlog
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|$
|318.7
|$
|367.5
|$
|290.3
|Heat Transfer Systems
|2,042.2
|1,685.9
|2,097.4
|Specialty Products
|2,057.4
|1,678.2
|1,888.1
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|725.3
|611.3
|577.1
|Intersegment eliminations
|-
|(11.8
|)
|(7.8
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|5,143.6
|$
|4,331.1
|$
|4,845.1
| RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
|$
|(60.0
|)
|$
|(89.6
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(20.1
|)
|(46.1
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|(80.1
|)
|$
|(135.7
|)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(5.5
|)
|Capital expenditures
|-
|-
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|(5.5
|)
_______________
Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash used in operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that free cash flow facilitates useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results, and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. – CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. - CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Amounts attributable to Chart common stockholders
|Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.
|$
|49.5
|$
|11.3
|Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(2.0
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Income from continuing operations
|51.5
|13.5
|Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividend requirement
|6.8
|6.8
|Income from continuing operations attributable to Chart (U.S. GAAP)
|44.7
|6.7
|Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments (1)
|1.1
|4.3
|Deal related and integration costs (2)
|4.0
|14.3
|Step up amortization on inventory, intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition
|38.1
|46.6
|Restructuring & related costs
|2.0
|5.1
|Other one-time items (3)
|2.7
|-
|Tax effects
|(8.5
|)
|(14.4
|)
|Adjusted earnings attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP)
|$
|84.1
|$
|62.6
| Q1 2025
Diluted EPS
| Q1 2024
Diluted EPS
|Reported income from continuing operations attributable to Chart (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.14
|Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments (1)
|0.02
|0.09
|Deal related and integration costs (2)
|0.09
|0.31
|Step up amortization on inventory, intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition
|0.84
|1.00
|Restructuring & related costs
|0.04
|0.11
|Other one-time items (3)
|0.07
|-
|Tax effects
|(0.19
|)
|(0.31
|)
|Adjusted earnings attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.34
|Share count
|45.20
|46.73
_______________
(1) Includes the mark-to-market of our inorganic investments in Avina, McPhy, Stabilis and certain of our minority investments as well as losses from strategic equity method investments.
(2) Deal related and integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden.
(3) Other one-time items includes costs associated with one time charges for a specific employment plan in South Africa, charges related to Howden costs incurred prior to the acquisition and other costs not related to current continuing operations.
______________
Adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings per share in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. facilitates useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results, and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Prior to the second quarter of 2024, the impacts of the mandatory convertible preferred stock dividend were excluded from adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP). The impacts are now included in adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP) and historical periods have been restated to reflect the change in treatment.
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|Heat Transfer Systems
|Specialty Products
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|Intersegment Eliminations
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Sales
|$
|153.2
|$
|267.3
|$
|276.1
|$
|304.9
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,001.5
|Operating income (loss) as reported (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|17.6
|$
|66.9
|$
|48.3
|$
|62.7
|$
|-
|$
|(43.2
|)
|$
|152.3
|Operating margin
|11.5
|%
|25.0
|%
|17.5
|%
|20.6
|%
|15.2
|%
|Restructuring & related costs
|$
|0.3
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.4
|$
|1.0
|$
|-
|$
|0.1
|$
|2.0
|Deal related & integration costs (1)
|-
|-
|-
|0.6
|-
|3.3
|3.9
|Step-up amortization on intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition
|1.2
|1.0
|3.3
|32.6
|-
|-
|38.1
|Other (2)
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|1.8
|-
|-
|2.5
|Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
|$
|19.4
|$
|68.2
|$
|52.3
|$
|98.7
|$
|-
|$
|(39.8
|)
|$
|198.8
|Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)
|12.7
|%
|25.5
|%
|18.9
|%
|32.4
|%
|19.9
|%
______________
(1) Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden.
(2) Other includes costs associated with one time charges for a specific employment plan in South Africa, charges related to Howden costs incurred prior to the acquisition and other costs not related to current continuing operations.
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Cryo Tank Solutions
|Heat Transfer Systems
|Specialty Products
|Repair, Service & Leasing
|Intersegment Eliminations
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Sales
|$
|159.7
|$
|253.6
|$
|236.5
|$
|301.0
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|-
|$
|950.7
|Operating income (loss) as reported (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|14.0
|$
|51.2
|$
|25.1
|$
|65.1
|$
|-
|$
|(42.5
|)
|$
|112.9
|Operating margin
|8.8
|%
|20.2
|%
|10.6
|%
|21.6
|%
|11.9
|%
|Restructuring & related costs
|$
|0.7
|$
|0.5
|$
|1.3
|$
|2.3
|$
|-
|$
|0.3
|$
|5.1
|Deal related & integration costs (1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6.6
|6.6
|Step-up amortization on inventory, intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition
|2.1
|1.2
|5.0
|38.3
|-
|-
|46.6
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
|$
|16.8
|$
|52.9
|$
|31.4
|$
|105.7
|$
|-
|$
|(35.5
|)
|$
|171.3
|Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)
|10.5
|%
|20.9
|%
|13.3
|%
|35.1
|%
|18.0
|%
_____________
(1) Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden.
_____________
Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) facilitates useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results, and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
| CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|54.3
|$
|16.8
|Income tax expense, net
|17.6
|8.8
|Interest expense, net
|77.1
|83.8
|Depreciation and amortization
|66.2
|65.9
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|215.2
|175.3
|Non-recurring costs:
|Deal related & integration costs (1)
|3.9
|14.3
|Restructuring & related costs
|2.0
|5.1
|Amortization of step-up value of inventory from Howden acquisition
|-
|7.1
|Other one-time items (2)
|2.7
|0.1
|Employee share-based compensation expense
|6.2
|6.0
|Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments (3)
|1.1
|4.3
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|231.1
|$
|212.2
_______________
(1) Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden.
(2) Other one-time items includes costs associated with one time charges for a specific employment plan in South Africa, charges related to Howden costs incurred prior to the acquisition and other costs not related to current continuing operations.
(3) Includes the mark-to-market of our inorganic investments in Avina, McPhy, Stabilis and certain of our minority investments as well as losses from strategic equity method investments.
_______________
The reconciliation from net income from continuing operations to EBITDA (non-GAAP) includes acquisition related finance fees and loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA facilitate useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results, and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
