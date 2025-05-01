Why Trial Lawyers Matter: Justin Chopin And Frankie Cannone On Above The Legal Limit

Why Trial Lawyers Matter with Frankie Cannone | Episode 39

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trial lawyers are more than courtroom advocates-they're champions for justice. In Episode 39 of Above The Legal Limit , host Justin Chopin welcomes seasoned trial attorney Frankie Cannone to explore the essential role trial lawyers play in protecting rights, challenging injustice, and securing meaningful outcomes for clients.

From his own transition from defense to plaintiff work to the mindset it takes to win high-stakes cases, Frankie shares powerful insights into what it means to fight for people in the courtroom. This episode is a compelling look at the grit, strategy, and heart behind successful legal advocacy.

Episode Highlights:

In this must-listen episode, Justin and Frankie discuss:

- Why Trial Lawyers Matter: The critical role of trial attorneys in achieving justice for everyday people.

- Making the Switch: Frankie's journey from defense to plaintiff litigation and how it changed his approach to advocacy.

- Winning Tough Cases: What it takes-mentally, emotionally, and strategically-to succeed in high-pressure trials.

- Real-World Impact: How trial lawyers can change lives and influence broader systemic change through the courts.

“Why Trial Lawyers Matter” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Tune in on Spotify , Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to hear an inside look at the world of trial advocacy and why it matters more than ever.

About The Chopin Law Firm

Located in New Orleans, The Chopin Law Firm LLC offers over a century of combined legal experience in personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation. Committed to justice both in and out of court, the firm champions causes that uplift the community and the profession.

