Dubai Culture Showcases Beauty Of Emirati Heritage At Arabian Travel Market 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded its participation in the 32nd Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2025), held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme 'Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity.' Dubai Culture is committed to strengthening the presence of Emirati heritage on the global map and promoting Dubai's landmarks and authentic heritage, contributing to the growth of cultural tourism in the emirate and reinforcing its position as a preferred destination to live, work, and visit.

As part of its participation within the Dubai Government Pavilion, Dubai Culture showcased a selection of its heritage sites, including Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum. The museum is considered one of Dubai's key cultural landmarks, featuring a collection of artefacts, exhibits, oral histories, and old photographs that document the origins and culture of Dubai and the UAE. Through 22 pavilions housing over 80 diverse historic houses, the museum presents the traditional lifestyle that prevailed in the emirate from the mid-19th century until the 1970s, offering visitors a rich tapestry of authentic cultural and heritage experiences.

Dubai Culture also promoted Etihad Museum, a distinguished national landmark known for its rich archive and collection of exhibits and documents related to the founding of the UAE and its constitution. The museum tells the story of the nation's formation, celebrates the achievements of the Founding Fathers, and highlights their pivotal role in establishing the union. Through its collections, interactive exhibits, and educational programmes, the museum takes its visitors on a unique journey to explore the chronology of events leading up to the declaration of the UAE in 1971, focusing mainly on the period from 1968 to 1974.

Dubai Culture also curated an art exhibition at the VIP Majlis within the Arabian Travel Market, featuring a diverse selection of works by prominent Emirati artists exploring themes of Emirati heritage. Among the highlights was the sculpture 'Future' by artist Mattar Bin Lahej, which examines the dialectic of presence and absence, reflecting on how absence can sometimes give meaning to presence. Artist Nawal Alblooshi presented two works: 'Rashid Bauhaus,' influenced by the Bauhaus School's application of vibrant tones and distinct lines, bridging its aesthetic with the traditions of Arab art; and 'Rashid Pattern,' which draws on the structure and form of Burj Rashid to underscore its significance and impact on its surroundings.

Artist Faisal Abdulqader showcased 'Reflections of Legacy', responding to the visual cues of the Burj Al Arab's form, along with his painting 'In the Old Neighbourhood', which depicts the history of Dubai's old quarters. Additionally, artist Alia Al Shamisi exhibited her work 'Forgotten Architecture', commissioned by Brownbook magazine for its special issue on art and architecture in 2009, documenting Dubai's distinctive and memorable buildings. Artist Khalid Al Banna contributed his installation 'Gargour', inspired by the traditional fishing trap, symbolising the fusion of heritage and modernity and reflecting the evolution of the UAE's culture. The exhibition also featured 'Burj Rashid Collection', a collaboration by artists Saeed Alketbi and Majedah Alawadhi from Ajzal Studio, interpreting the Burj Rashid facade through artistic lens.