Despite May Day, Torkham Labourers Forced To Work As Khyber Marks Workers' Rights

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Like the rest of the world, International Workers' Day was observed in Khyber district on May 1, but for many daily wage labourers at the Torkham border and Landi Kotal bazaar, it was just another day of toil under difficult conditions.

Hazrat Salam Shinwari, head of the Torkham Border Labour Union, told the media that while workers globally are celebrated and granted rights on this day,“labourers in Landi Kotal and Torkham remain deprived of basic facilities and are forced to continue working even on May Day.”

He called on authorities from both Pakistan and Afghanistan to provide relief and better employment opportunities for workers on both sides of the border, urging an end to discriminatory treatment so that labourers can earn a dignified livelihood for their families.

In contrast, an event commemorating Labour Day was organised by the district administration in Bara tehsil, where an awareness session was held to highlight workers' rights. The event, held at the tehsil compound, was followed by a rally through Bara Bazaar.

Participants in the rally carried banners paying tribute to labourers and demanding their protection. The event drew a large crowd, including Additional Assistant Commissioner Bara, SHO Javed Afridi, Tehsildar Dawood Afridi, the traffic in-charge, local elders, traders, school students, and members of the public.

While symbolic celebrations were held, the stark contrast between official observances and the reality faced by labourers at Torkham highlights the persistent challenges in securing rights and dignity for workers in the region.