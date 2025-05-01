Safety Advocates Join Together On National Heatstroke Prevention Day To Prevent Hot Car Tragedies

An average of 37 children die each year, and all hot car tragedies are preventable

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a collaborative effort to raise awareness about preventing hot car tragedies, representatives from JPMA Cares, Safe Kids Worldwide (SKW), and Kids and Car Safety are joining local health professionals, first responders, and safety advocates at the Mitchell Learning Academy in Jacksonville, Florida to share proven strategies and tips for parents, caregivers, and bystanders.

Since 1990, at least 1,125 children have died from heatstroke while unattended in vehicles, including one preventable tragedy so far this year. On average, 37 children die each year–that's one child every nine days.

"Our goal is to make sure that heatstroke doesn't claim the life of another child," said Torine Creppy, president of SKW. "As temperatures rise and schedules change, there's a real danger that we may see more tragedies this year. Losing one child is one too many, so we're working with partners to prevent children from dying in hot cars by using every tool necessary, including awareness, education, technology, and advocacy."

Technologies to prevent hot car deaths are already available, and more continue to develop. Many vehicles have systems that remind the driver to check the back seat under certain conditions. Others have more advanced systems that sense the presence of a child or other vulnerable occupants. Several car seat brands have sensor systems that are paired with the driver's smartphone to provide warnings when a child is unintentionally left behind.

"Because children are precious and behavior is difficult to change, car seat and vehicle makers are voluntarily adding sensing and reminder features," said Director of Child Passenger Safety for the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association Joe Colella. "These technologies help prevent hot car tragedies. However, even with advancing technology, I recommend that parents always practice 'Stop, Look, Lock.' At each destination, check your back seat and lock the doors before walking away."

Parents, caregivers, and bystanders are encouraged to help reduce the number of hot car deaths by taking the following steps:



Look before you lock, and never leave a young child alone in a car, not even for a minute.

Lock your doors, and keep your keys and key fobs out of the reach of children. Ask your neighbors to do the same.

Create reminders by putting something in the back of your car that you'll need at your final destination, such as a phone, briefcase, or purse.

Arrange for your childcare provider to contact you right away if your child hasn't arrived as scheduled. If you see a child alone in a car, take action. Call 911. Emergency personnel are trained to respond to these situations. One call could save a life.

For more information, please visit jpmacares/car-seat-safety-tips , safekids/heatstroke , and kidsandcars .

SOURCE JPMA Cares

