Gold Dips Below $3,250 On Weaker Demand And Stronger Dollar
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices fell to a two-week low on May 1, 2025, as reported by the World Gold Council and confirmed by market data. The price hovered near $3,213 per ounce in early trading, marking a clear retreat from the record highs set in April.
This decline followed a sharp rally that saw gold break multiple records earlier in the year, fueled by unprecedented investment flows into gold-backed ETFs and ongoing global uncertainty.
The chart from TradingView shows a decisive pullback that started in the second half of April. Gold failed to hold above $3,350 and has since trended downward, with support emerging near $3,213.
Technical indicators reveal that the market exhausted its bullish momentum after a sustained rally, with the $3,500 level acting as a firm ceiling. The 200-period moving average now sits above the current price, signaling a shift in short-term sentiment.
Several factors drove this reversal. The US dollar strengthened this week, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Easing trade tensions reduced immediate safe-haven demand.
This followed signals from the US administration about potential trade agreements with major Asian partners. Investors also shifted focus to upcoming US non-farm payrolls data, which could influence Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, gold 's trajectory.
Strong Gold Demand in Q1 2025
Despite the recent drop, the first quarter of 2025 saw gold demand reach its highest level for a first quarter since 2016, totaling 1,206 tonnes. ETF inflows surged by 170% year-on-year, adding 226.5 tonnes and lifting total ETF holdings to their highest since mid-2023.
Central banks continued buying, adding 244 tonnes, though this was a slight slowdown from previous quarters. Retail investment in bars and coins remained robust, particularly in China, which posted its second-highest quarter on record.
However, jewelry demand slumped to its lowest since the pandemic began, as high prices deterred buyers. The broader market context remains volatile. The US economy contracted for the first time in three years, as companies rushed to import goods before new tariffs took effect.
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to consider rate cuts if economic data continues to weaken, a move that could support gold in the coming months. For now, the market has entered a consolidation phase.
Traders are closely watching key technical levels. A break below $3,200 could open the way for further declines toward $3,000, while any upside will require reclaiming resistance at $3,350 and above.
In summary, gold's recent slide reflects a pause in safe-haven demand as immediate geopolitical fears subside and the dollar strengthens. However, persistent economic uncertainty, strong central bank buying, and robust ETF inflows highlight gold's enduring appeal.
It remains a critical asset for investors navigating a turbulent global landscape. The next decisive move will likely depend on US economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy response.
