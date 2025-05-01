OPEX® Sure Sort® X With Xtracttm Automated Sorting, Retrieval And Delivery System Wins Prestigious International Red Dot...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- OPEX® Corporation , a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, is proud to announce its Sure Sort® X with XtractTM automated sorting, retrieval and delivery system has been recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. The annual Red Dot Award design competition is regarded as one of the best-known and largest in the world, with winners selected by an international panel of experts who follow the credo, "In search of good design." This marks the second consecutive year OPEX has received the Red Dot Award, recognized in 2024 for its Infinity® automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

"We are deeply honored to receive the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 for our Sure Sort X with Xtract system," said Alex Stevens, President of Warehouse Automation, OPEX. "For 50 years, OPEX has been developing innovative, unique solutions to help our clients solve their most significant business challenges. This award reflects the commitment of our talented design team to lead the way in transforming how business is conducted.”

OPEX Corporation's Sure Sort X with Xtract is the only fully adaptable, turnkey offering in the warehouse automation marketplace that automates multiple manual tasks - sorting, retrieving and packaging orders - with a one-touch solution, increasing overall efficiency and alleviating ongoing labor challenges.

The most versatile and robust industrial sorting solution available, Sure Sort X is unmatched in its compact footprint, performance rates, and adaptability to meet specific needs. It handles nearly 100% of customer-sortable items up to 20 pounds (9 kg), and sorts items into a configurable array of mixed bin sizes and types, all while maintaining a throughput of up to 2,100 items per hour.

When Sure Sort X is paired with Xtract - OPEX's revolutionary automated order retrieval system - the task of retrieving totes and transferring their contents into shipping containers is fully automated as well, eliminating the need to manually sort and transfer boxes downstream. Xtract handles complete orders up to 30 pounds (13.6 kg), addressing multiple order fulfillment possibilities that span various ecommerce and market vertical needs.

The international Red Dot distinction is among the most sought-after marks of quality. The 2025 Red Dot Award: Product Design jury comprised 43 experts from 21 countries. Submissions were received from more than 60 different countries. Award winners were selected based on numerous aspects including aesthetic appeal, functionality, and smart or innovative engineering, with all of these attributes demonstrating outstanding design as a common theme. Award winners are honored at the annual Red Dot Gala in Essen, Germany, and featured in the Red Dot yearbook, museum and online.

About OPEX

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. The year 2025 marks the company's 50th anniversary under the multigenerational ownership and leadership of the Stevens family.

