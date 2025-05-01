Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,230 In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 953,190 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 1, 2025, with 1,230 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,732 (+3) Russian tanks, 22,364 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 27,136 (+45) artillery systems, 1,375 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,148 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,196 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,401 (+112 tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 46,750 (+139) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,869 pieces of special equipment.

Zelensky announces new sanctions against Iskander missile manufacturers, Kremlin propagandists

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.