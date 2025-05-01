Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,230 In Past 24 Hours
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,732 (+3) Russian tanks, 22,364 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 27,136 (+45) artillery systems, 1,375 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,148 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,196 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,401 (+112 tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 46,750 (+139) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,869 pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
