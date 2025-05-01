War Update: 196 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 196 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders on April 30.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in a Facebook update as of 08:00 on Thursday, May 1.

On April 30, Russian forces launched one missile strike using a single missile, 92 airstrikes dropping 139 guided bombs, and conducted nearly 5,900 shelling attacks, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). They also deployed 2,677 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted multiple settlements, including Mykhailivske, Mala Rybytsia, Prokhody, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, and Uhroidy in the Sumy region; Rusyn Yar, Malynivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Novopil, Zoria, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Nova Poltavka, Zelenyi Kut, Yalta, and Ivanivka in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Tomaryne in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine's Air Force, missile troops, and artillery units struck nine concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense asset, one artillery system, and three command posts.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy made two attempts to breach Ukraine's defensive lines near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk axis, six enemy assaults occurred near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove, and Zahryzove - all repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

On the Lyman axis, Russian forces launched 36 attacks attempting to advance near Novoseriivka, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, and Hrekivka.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near Verkhniokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk axis, six assaults were recorded near Bila Hora, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Druzhba, Dachne, Dyliivka, and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk axis, 85 enemy assaults were stopped in areas including Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and toward Zoria, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novoseriivka, and Nova Poltavka.

On the Novopavlivka axis, 16 enemy assaults occurred near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Odradne, Shevchenko, and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole axis, no combat engagements were reported in the past 24 hours.

On the Orikhiv axis, five Russian attempts to storm Ukrainian positions near Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamianske were repelled.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders successfully halted one enemy attack.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed.

In Russia's Kursk region, 21 engagements were reported, with the enemy conducting 13 airstrikes with 16 guided bombs and 266 shelling attacks, including five from MLRS.