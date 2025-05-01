403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) --
1890 -- Swarms of locusts swept throughout Kuwait wreaking havoc to cultivated fields and filling water wells. It has been dubbed "Al-Debba year."
1977 -- Kuwait Chess Federation was proclaimed.
1982 -- "Al-Manakh crisis" began where the unofficial stock exchange crashed. It proceeded until August of the same year.
1997 -- Issa Al-Hamad Al-Mejren, a pioneering sports figure, died at the age of 67.
1999 -- The Ministry of Interior declared that children less than 10 years were banned from sitting in cars' front seats.
2009 -- Khaled Al-Mudhaf, a co-founder of Kuwait Teachers Society, died at 79 of age. The deceased was a parliament member in 1963 and named Minister of Social Affairs and Labor (1967-1971).
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development lent Cuba KD 7.5 million to co-finance overhauling the water system.
2018 -- Parliament witnessed interpellation of Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, but MPs did not submit a no non-cooperation motion.
2018 -- MPs debated an interpellation motion against Oil Minister, Minister of Electricity and Water Bakhit Al-Rashidi. Confidence has been renewed in him.
2018 -- MPs discussed an interpellation motion against Minister of Social Affairs, Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sebeeh. Confidence has been renewed in her at a session held on May 10.
2019 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Sheikh Jaber causeway, the fourth longest bridge in the world.
2019 -- The Constitutional Court ruled law 13 (2018) regarding conflict of interest unconstitutional.
2023 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the National Assembly.
2024 -- A team from Kuwait University won the best robot construction award at the VEX robots event in Texas, US, the first university team in the Arab world and Middle East to have won this prize. (end)
