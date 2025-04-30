Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentences In High-Profile Security Case

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) - In a public session held on Wednesday, the State Security Court handed down 20-year sentences of temporary hard labor to four individuals convicted of terrorism-related offences, including the unlawful possession of explosives, weapons, and ammunition with the intent to undermine public order and national security.The convictions come as part of a broader case involving sixteen defendants, with proceedings against the remaining accused still ongoing. The four sentenced today were found guilty of possessing military-grade explosives intended for use in illicit acts designed to destabilize public safety and disrupt civil order acts deemed a direct violation of the Kingdom's Anti-Terrorism Law.According to the court's findings, the defendants had smuggled explosive materials into Jordanian territory and concealed them in multiple locations to avoid detection. The materials were later identified as highly destructive and lethal in nature, posing a serious threat to both lives and property.Security forces arrested the defendants in mid-2023 following intelligence-driven operations that led to the discovery and seizure of a cache of explosives, firearms, and ammunition. Forensic analysis confirmed that the materials were suitable for use in military-style attacks and carried a significant risk to public safety.In delivering its judgment, the court cited the "gravity" of the offences and their potential to undermine national stability, noting that such actions threaten the foundational pillars of law, order, and civil peace in the Kingdom. It further emphasized the need for maximum deterrent penalties both to hold the perpetrators accountable and to send a clear message to others who might contemplate similar acts.This case constitutes a key component of a broader counter-terrorism framework disclosed by the government in recent months, the contours of which trace back to intelligence and surveillance operations initiated in 2021.The apprehension of the defendants occurred in mid-2023, following coordinated efforts by specialized security units operating under the directives of the relevant authorities. Upon completion of preliminary investigations, the case was formally referred to the Office of the Public Prosecutor, which, after assessing the evidentiary material, transmitted it to the State Security Court for adjudication. Parallel proceedings remain pending before the judiciary in connection with other individuals implicated in the same operational file.