Court Confirms Interpol Declined Arrest Warrant For Dodik

MENAFN - AzerNews) Interpol has rejected Bosnia's request to issue an international arrest notice for Milorad Dodik, leader of Republika Srpska, and parliament speaker Nenad Stevandic, both accused of undermining Bosnia's constitutional order. The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed that Interpol declined to revisit its earlier decision against issuing the "red notice," which would have prompted global law enforcement agencies to detain the suspects.

Dodik, a long-time political figure in the Serb-led entity within Bosnia, and Stevandic are being investigated alongside Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic for alleged secessionist activities. This follows their refusal to adhere to directives from Bosnia's international overseer, for which Dodik was sentenced in February to a one-year prison term and barred from holding public office for six years.

In defiance, Dodik has prohibited Bosnia's federal authorities from operating in Republika Srpska. The legal action has yet to result in arrests due to concerns about destabilizing the region. Attempts by federal police to detain Dodik last week failed when local Serb police intervened.

Despite the arrest warrant issued in March, Dodik has continued international travel, visiting Serbia, Israel, and Russia. He is expected to return to Moscow on May 9 for Victory Day celebrations.