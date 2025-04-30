Who Is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik? ISI Chief Appointed Pakistan's NSA Amid Escalating Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan has appointed Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik the country's new National Security Adviser (NSA).

The new decision comes as Islamabad fears a“military acton by India” following the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which claimed 26 lives.

According to the reports, Lt Gen Asim Malik has been given the NSA position as an additional charge with immediate effect.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited