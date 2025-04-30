Ukrainian Drone Operators Destroy Russian Borshchevik Signal Intelligence System In Kharkiv Sector
The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Recently, aerial reconnaissance units from the Skif Brigade of the National Guard detected the Borshchevik system, which was then destroyed by crews operating reconnaissance and strike UAVs.
The system is designed to detect and locate Starlink terminals used by Ukraine's Defense Forces within a 180-degree sector and at a range of up to ten kilometers. It can be mounted on a vehicle chassis, enabling tactical deployment along the front lines.Read also: Ukraine shows video of fighter pilot destroying Russian attack drone
This made the detection and destruction of the Borshchevik system especially important.
Additionally, drone strikes eliminated all Russian occupiers who were attempting to establish a position inside a destroyed fuel station building. This was confirmed by follow-up video surveillance.
